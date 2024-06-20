UK Ukrainians celebrate British response with wreath of friendship
Ukrainians staying in the UK and members of the local community took part in the series of craft workshops in January-March 2024, making flowers from polymer clay which were later assembled to form a larger version of the wreath, a traditional Ukrainian female head-dress.
Workshops were held in Chichester, Birdham, Bosham, Tangmere and West Ashling.
Dealing with clay is a tactile, meditative activity, while doing it as a female group resulted in bursts of laughter, impromptu singing in Ukrainian and even, for a short couple of hours, took participants’ minds away from worries and the traumatic experiences of fleeing war in their native country, and building their lives from scratch in the UK.
A different type of either Ukrainian or British symbol flower was made at each workshop. Each flower in the Wreath has a small paper tag with a name of the woman who made it.
The project was organised by Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester, facilitated by Ukrainian artist Irma Latsanych and funded by Chichester District Council.
The Wreath of Friendship will be on display in Chichester Cathedral from the 17 of June until the end of the month.
