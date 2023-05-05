The late May Bank Holiday weekend will see the return of the ultramarathon races in the stunning South Downs National Park hosted by UK Ultra. The event, led by Race Director Neil Kirby, sees competitors from across the UK compete in point-to-point trail races, all ending in Eastbourne.

UK Ultra was created by local runner Kirby to provide well organised, exciting, friendly and value for money events with runners at the heart of everything. Sustainability and inclusivity are also key to the organisation who aim to bring people together onto the amazing trails to test themselves and improve their lives through health and fitness.

This year sees an expansion of the race programme with Saturday 27th May the start of the 100 mile and 20-mile races, followed by the 110km and 50km races on Sunday 28th May.“We are really excited to return again this year with our events and especially that they are all on the same weekend” said Kirby.

“It should make for a really special atmosphere at the finish line as we have arranged the races so that most runners will finish very close together. That is the plan anyway! It’s been extremely hard work putting it all together and it really is a year long job organising an event like this.

UK Ultra Finish in Eastbourne

"We are really proud and excited how UK Ultra is growing and hopefully will do for years to come!” We are excited to be building events that are exciting and modern for runners to enjoy.”Sally Mason, a Run Wednesdays Volunteer from 2022, said: “It was fabulous to meet all the runners as they registered and then along the way at various check points. I loved being a marshal and sharing their journey!”.Any runners interested in running the races should check out the UK Ultra page at https://www.ukultra.co.uk. Spectators are encouraged to cheer and clap for race finishers at the finish location at Helen Gardens in Eastbourne.

