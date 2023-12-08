UKHarvest launch Winter Match Fund Appeal 2023

In a bid to raise £100,000 by the end of the year, UKHarvest, West Sussex based food rescue and redistribution charity, are reaching out to the public to join them in an epic Winter Match Fund campaign. Each pound donated by the public will be matched by key financial donors, aiming to reach the £100k goal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, more than ever, there is an increasing need for food across the country. Many people, from families to vulnerable people, are facing increasing difficulties as the cost of living continues to rise. Thanks to the work conducted daily by UKHarvest including their Community Food Hubs, education programmes and online resources as well as the community Nourish Hub in London, food is reaching those that need it most.

Food that would otherwise have gone to landfill, is filling the homes of people that are facing food insecurity and food poverty. In order for the charity to continue its invaluable work, UKHarvest are calling on those who want to help and support the ongoing mission to nourish our nation through work taking place all over the South of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To donate today visit UKHarvest’s website www.ukharvest.org.uk/donate.

Everyone is helping to get as much rescued food to those that need it most

UKHarvest is seeing a dramatic rise in the need for their services, with Yvonne Thomson, UKHarvest CEO, adding that: ‘We see, on a daily basis, people struggling to feed themselves, their family members and the vulnerable people in their community. Through our education programmes, community food hubs and online resources, we continue to make a difference within our community, ensuring we are reaching those that need it most.’

By donating £10, UKHarvest can stop the equivalent of 100 meals from going to landfill. By donating £50, enough food could be provided to prevent the equivalent of a class of school children from facing holiday hunger this year.

Every donation made will be match funded until we reach our target. One donation, twice the impact!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to thank The Alex & William de Winton Trust, Brian Linden and Charles Lewington for their major contributions to our matched fund.