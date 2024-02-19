Ukraine Commemoration Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex charity Computers for Charities is pleased to support the Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain – Eastbourne branch by providing a meeting place for the organisation and also there its vigil being held in Eastbourne Saturday, February 24.

The association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain was formed in 1946, following the end of World War II, to offer support and sanctuary for those displaced by German & Russian occupying forces during that period and since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The association support branches across the UK, who also will be staging local events including awareness of this ongoing situation and trust the remarkable support from local people will remain. Thank you