Ukraine Commemoration Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex charity Computers for Charities is pleased to support the Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain – Eastbourne branch by providing a meeting place for the organisation and also there its vigil being held in Eastbourne Saturday, February 24.
The association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain was formed in 1946, following the end of World War II, to offer support and sanctuary for those displaced by German & Russian occupying forces during that period and since.
The association support branches across the UK, who also will be staging local events including awareness of this ongoing situation and trust the remarkable support from local people will remain. Thank you
Venue: Eastbourne Town Hall. Grove Road. 12noon to 6pm