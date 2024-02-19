BREAKING

Ukraine Commemoration Day

Saturday, February 24 commemorates two years of the renewed Russian/Ukraine conflict. With Ukrainians across the UK staging various events.
By Simon RooksbyContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex charity Computers for Charities is pleased to support the Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain – Eastbourne branch by providing a meeting place for the organisation and also there its vigil being held in Eastbourne Saturday, February 24.

The association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain was formed in 1946, following the end of World War II, to offer support and sanctuary for those displaced by German & Russian occupying forces during that period and since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The association support branches across the UK, who also will be staging local events including awareness of this ongoing situation and trust the remarkable support from local people will remain. Thank you

Venue: Eastbourne Town Hall. Grove Road. 12noon to 6pm

Related topics:UkraineEastbourneSussex