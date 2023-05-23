Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies

Ukrainian children's artwork on show at exhibition at Battle church

A Peace Through Art exhibition is taking place at St Mary the Virgin, Battle, on Saturday June 3, from 11am-3pm, presenting original artwork and paintings from children from We Art Studio school, Lutsk, Ukraine.
By Sam PeacockContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:17 BST
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition

The art exhibition will be raising funds through the sale of the children’s artwork to help their dreams come true.

Each original artwork comes with a letter from each child which has been translated into English outlining their hopes and dreams for after the war has finished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children’s art has been kindly framed by Sussex Framers, a local business based in Battle alongside Samuel Peacock Studio who will curate the show with all the volunteers who are hoping to make this event an amazing success.

Most Popular
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition

The funds raised through the sale of the artwork will be used to see some of the children’s dreams realised, either in the form of a school trip, or to be used to buy much needed art materials for the school.

During the day, there will be Ukrainian food and other associated activities on “The Green” in Battle to help raise awareness of the ongoing issues facing the country that are documented every day in the news that we watch.

Artwork will be for sale in the church on the day, so please come along and support what will be an amazing day.

Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibitionPeace Through Art exhibition
Peace Through Art exhibition
Related topics:BattleUkraine