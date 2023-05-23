Ukrainian children's artwork on show at exhibition at Battle church

A Peace Through Art exhibition is taking place at St Mary the Virgin, Battle, on Saturday June 3, from 11am-3pm, presenting original artwork and paintings from children from We Art Studio school, Lutsk, Ukraine.

Peace Through Art exhibition

The art exhibition will be raising funds through the sale of the children’s artwork to help their dreams come true.

Each original artwork comes with a letter from each child which has been translated into English outlining their hopes and dreams for after the war has finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children’s art has been kindly framed by Sussex Framers, a local business based in Battle alongside Samuel Peacock Studio who will curate the show with all the volunteers who are hoping to make this event an amazing success.

Peace Through Art exhibition

The funds raised through the sale of the artwork will be used to see some of the children’s dreams realised, either in the form of a school trip, or to be used to buy much needed art materials for the school.

During the day, there will be Ukrainian food and other associated activities on “The Green” in Battle to help raise awareness of the ongoing issues facing the country that are documented every day in the news that we watch.

Artwork will be for sale in the church on the day, so please come along and support what will be an amazing day.

Peace Through Art exhibition

Peace Through Art exhibition

Peace Through Art exhibition

Peace Through Art exhibition

Peace Through Art exhibition