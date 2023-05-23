Ukrainian children's artwork on show at exhibition at Battle church

The art exhibition will be raising funds through the sale of the children’s artwork to help their dreams come true.
Each original artwork comes with a letter from each child which has been translated into English outlining their hopes and dreams for after the war has finished.
The children’s art has been kindly framed by Sussex Framers, a local business based in Battle alongside Samuel Peacock Studio who will curate the show with all the volunteers who are hoping to make this event an amazing success.
The funds raised through the sale of the artwork will be used to see some of the children’s dreams realised, either in the form of a school trip, or to be used to buy much needed art materials for the school.
During the day, there will be Ukrainian food and other associated activities on “The Green” in Battle to help raise awareness of the ongoing issues facing the country that are documented every day in the news that we watch.
Artwork will be for sale in the church on the day, so please come along and support what will be an amazing day.