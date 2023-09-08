UK's leading ABBA Tribute act to make its Haywards Heath debut at Town Day this Saturday!

BREAKING
Haywards Heath Town Day - Victoria Park, Saturday 9th September 2023: 12.00-9.00pmReBjorn, the UK’s leading ABBA Tribute Act, will make Haywards Heath Town Council’s free community day an event to remember, as they headline the evening’s fun music performances, following a day of fun fill activities and entertainment for the community!
By Maria HorneContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Rebjorn are looking forward to Haywards Heath Town Day!Rebjorn are looking forward to Haywards Heath Town Day!
ReBjorn are a full-time professional ABBA Tribute act who tour all over the UK and Europe and are they delighted the sun will be shining for the Town Council’s annual free community event, as this will be the first time they have played in Haywards Heath!

Haywards Heath Town Council’s Town Day is in Victoria Park this Saturday with lots of fun and enjoyment for all the family from 12pm-9pm. There really is something for everyone and with their tight harmonies, high energy performance, replica costumes and audience participation, ReBjorn promise to get you dancing the night away!

Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank all our sponsors - Sigma Homes, Batcheller Monkhouse, the Orchards Shopping Centre and CLS Behring. Our thanks also go to all our stall holders, entertainers and vendors who help make Haywards Heath Town Day such a success.

For more information, please contact Haywards Heath Town Council on 01444 455694 or email Events and Community Officer at [email protected]

