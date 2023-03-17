A fire broke out in Burgess Hill town centre on Thursday afternoon, March 16, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

The fire service said they are dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, March 16)

The fire service put out a tweet at 3pm that said: “We are currently dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in the Market Place car park in Burgess Hill. The car park is currently closed for public safety. The shopping centre remains open and alternative parking is available on Station Road.”

The fire service then tweeted at 3.30pm that the car park had reopened to shoppers but they said that ‘ongoing local restrictions remain’ in the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WSFRS added: “The incident has been handed over to UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Networks.”

On the morning of Friday, March 17, a WSFRS spokesperson told the Middy: “We were called at 12.34pm this afternoon to reports of an underground electrical fire at the Market Place Car Park in Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival a cordon was put in place for scene safety and the car park was closed to allow firefighters and utilities providers to work safely. The shopping centre remained open. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire, before leaving the scene of the incident at 3.14pm.”