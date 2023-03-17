Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Underground electrical fire breaks out at Market Place Car Park in Burgess Hill

A fire broke out in Burgess Hill town centre on Thursday afternoon, March 16, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT
The fire service said they are dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, March 16)
The fire service said they are dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, March 16)
The fire service said they are dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Thursday, March 16)

The fire service put out a tweet at 3pm that said: “We are currently dealing with a fire involving underground electrical cables in the Market Place car park in Burgess Hill. The car park is currently closed for public safety. The shopping centre remains open and alternative parking is available on Station Road.”

The fire service then tweeted at 3.30pm that the car park had reopened to shoppers but they said that ‘ongoing local restrictions remain’ in the car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New strikes at Haywards Heath College: teachers and support staff campaign for b...
Most Popular

WSFRS added: “The incident has been handed over to UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Networks.”

On the morning of Friday, March 17, a WSFRS spokesperson told the Middy: “We were called at 12.34pm this afternoon to reports of an underground electrical fire at the Market Place Car Park in Burgess Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival a cordon was put in place for scene safety and the car park was closed to allow firefighters and utilities providers to work safely. The shopping centre remained open. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire, before leaving the scene of the incident at 3.14pm.”

For more breaking news from across Sussex – as well as traffic news, crime stories, retro articles, property galleries and human interest stories from your area – visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Burgess HillStation Road