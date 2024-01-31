Unique gold mounted gem set pomander and casket Worth £25K to be auctioned for local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beautiful gold mounted, gem set pomander has six segments which are set with pinkish-red rubies and a single cabochon cut dark blue sapphire above a background of open scrollwork design. The top of the pomander has six diamonds in the beaded edge cover which holds the top of the six segments in place. The finial at the top also has a narrow border of 24 smaller diamonds.

In the 16th century, pomanders were filled with different fragrances and worn on a long chain around the neck to take away the unpleasant odours which were caused by the squalor and disease of the time. However, this particular pomander, which is valued at around £25,000 is considered far too precious to wear; instead it is intended to be carefully handled and admired from afar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeweller, Timothy Roe, who designed and built the pomander said that he took inspiration from a photograph of a simple silver pomander and a conversation with his elderly parents about how a particular scent could rekindle memories from years before.

Gold mounted, gem set pomander alongside the Voyage of Life casket

Whilst designing the promander he realised that the presentation was going to be important as well as the piece itself, so he began planning how the pomander could be displayed to make it even more special.

The Sterling silver and silver gilt decorative Voyage of Life Casket was built to cushion the pomander safely. The four panels on each side of the casket depict a relief of one of the stages of life as featured in the paintings by 19th century landscape artist Thomas Cole.

Timothy added: “Thinking again of the link that recollections of one’s life are important in helping people with dementia, I researched the stages we have in life and looked to see if I could find something in the arts that might help in finding a theme for the panels”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised will go towards supporting the many vital dementia support services which are provided at Sage House in Tangmere.

Pomander in open position showing six segments

The CEO of Sage House, Sally Tabbner, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the stunning beauty of this piece of jewellery. It truly is a one of its kind and so very generous of Timothy Roe Fine Jewellers to create it in aid of our local charity. Whoever the owner is will have invested in an exquisite centrepiece for their home.”

The project took around 10 months from start to finish and the pomander and casket will be auctioned online from 19th-29th February 2024. You can also make a direct offer for the pomander and casket before the auction by emailing [email protected].