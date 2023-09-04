University funding success supports new partnership with Guild Care

Worthing based leading social care charity Guild Care will be given help to innovate and grow thanks to a new partnership with the University of Brighton supported by UK government funding.

The funding secured by the University of Brighton from Innovate UK will support the delivery of Transfer Partnership (KTP) projects. KTPs bring together universities, qualified graduates and businesses to deliver tailor-made research and development projects focusing on tackling business challenges, embedding new knowledge, and enabling sustainable growth.

Academics from the School of Sport and Health Sciences and the School of Business and Law will work with Guild Care, a Worthing based social care charity, to develop a new framework to assess the social impact of adult social care interventions, informing service design and to attract investment in new innovative approaches.

As a charity, Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area.

Submitted article

Alex Brooks-Johnson, CEO of Guild Care said “We are excited to partner with the University of Brighton on this key project to develop a new framework to measure outcomes and the impact of our work as a leading Social Care Charity.”