University of Chichester delighted to sponsor Chichester Pride this weekend

Chichester Pride celebrates its second year this weekend (Saturday 27 May) and the University of Chichester is proud to once again sponsor this vibrant new addition to the local scene.

Chichester Pride 2023

A celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community, all are welcome to the Pride site from 12-7pm to enjoy a day filled with live music, dance and family-friendly activities. Award-winning Chichester student Rylee Spooner will be performing on the main stage, as well as students from the University's Conservatoire.

Samantha Marshall, spokesperson for Chichester Pride said: "The University is an integral part of the Chichester community. They have always supported our mission in supporting the LGBTQ+ community by creating a safe and inviting environment which encourage students and staff to express their individuality and embrace diversity. We look forward to showcasing the talented students from the University's conservatoire as well as solo act, Rylee Spooner, at our main event this Saturday."

As well as activities for children, there will be a special Pride Roller Disco, performances from Aida H Dee, La Voix and many more.

Gemma Hopwood, University of Chichester Students’ Union President says: “We are so happy to have a second year of Chichester Pride and wish it all the successes of last year, but hopefully bigger and better! We’re headed in the right direction, Chichester!”

For full details of all the acts performing at Chichester Pride, visit chichesterpride.co.uk