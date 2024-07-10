University of Chichester ranked in top 20 in England in National Student Survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Chichester is celebrating strong results in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS), where it has ranked in the top 20 universities in England for teaching, feedback and assessment

The University has improved across all key areas in this year’s NSS survey, which invites final-year students to reflect on their time at university and provides valuable feedback which helps universities to improve.

The average positivity score for the University is 83%, up 3.4% on last year.

Law, Psychology, Counselling and Teacher Training all made the top 10 in the UK for their subject areas.

Students at the University of Chichester

For the second year running, Law was ranked the number 1 department in the UK out of 112 other UK universities, a fantastic achievement.

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “We are proud of the results of this year’s National Student Survey, which reflect our commitment to teaching excellence and providing a rewarding student experience.