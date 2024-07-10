University of Chichester ranked in top 20 in England in National Student Survey
The University has improved across all key areas in this year’s NSS survey, which invites final-year students to reflect on their time at university and provides valuable feedback which helps universities to improve.
The average positivity score for the University is 83%, up 3.4% on last year.
Law, Psychology, Counselling and Teacher Training all made the top 10 in the UK for their subject areas.
For the second year running, Law was ranked the number 1 department in the UK out of 112 other UK universities, a fantastic achievement.
Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “We are proud of the results of this year’s National Student Survey, which reflect our commitment to teaching excellence and providing a rewarding student experience.
"This excellent outcome is a credit to our teaching staff and all those who work hard to provide our students with a high-quality education throughout their time here at Chichester.”
