University of Portsmouth Dance delights at Goodwood with flashmob performance at Three Friday Nights

In an electrifying blend of music, dance and community spirit, the University of Portsmouth Dance captivated crowds at Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery at Goodwood Racecourse on 7th June 2024.

The surprise Flashmob Dance, set to the chart-topping hits of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, added an unforgettable highlight to an already spectacular event which saw Craig David perform.

As the ‘Fill Me In’ hitmaker prepared to take the stage, suddenly, members of the University of Portsmouth Dance emerged from the crowd and burst into a meticulously choreographed Flashmob Dance, leaving onlookers awestruck.

The spontaneous performance showcased the group's exceptional talent and brought an exhilarating wave of excitement to the atmosphere at Three Friday Nights.

Gig-goers, initially surprised, quickly gathered around to watch the performance. Cheers and applause filled the air as the dance group executed their moves with precision and passion. Many onlookers captured the moment on their phones, sharing the experience across social media using #3FN.

“The energy was absolutely incredible," said Ishbel from the University of Portsmouth Dance. “Performing at Three Friday Nights and seeing the audience's reaction was truly a memorable experience for all of us. We wanted to contribute something special to the festival, and judging by the crowd's response, we succeeded.”

The sell-out event included an afternoon of horseracing, before Goodwood Racecourse’s iconic parade ring transformed into a laser-lit dance floor, creating a stunning open-air amphitheatre for music fans to enjoy. The Flashmob Dance by the University of Portsmouth Dance added a unique and engaging element to the event, highlighting the creativity and enthusiasm of the local youth.

James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to have had the University of Portsmouth Dance perform at this year's festival. Their Flashmob Dance not only entertained the audience but also showcased the incredible talent within our community. It was a perfect addition to the Three Friday Nights line-up and truly enhanced the overall experience for everyone.”

GATES: 16:00hrs