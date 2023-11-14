Unusual rescue of a swan at Lewes Tesco

Rescuers were surprised to be called out to a swan sat on top of storage container at Lewes Tesco on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rescuers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service had an unusual call out around 9.30pm Saturday evening after staff at Tesco in Lewes grew concerned for the welfare of a swan which had been sat on top of a large metal storage container for most of the day.

Rescuers Charlotte and Andrew Loftus attended on site and in the dark used a ladder to rescue the crashed swan from on top of the 8ft high container.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial reports were that the swan may have blood on its chest, but this was luckily just from some minor grazes on her feet.

Swan on Storage Container