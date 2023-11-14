Unusual rescue of a swan at Lewes Tesco
Rescuers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service had an unusual call out around 9.30pm Saturday evening after staff at Tesco in Lewes grew concerned for the welfare of a swan which had been sat on top of a large metal storage container for most of the day.
Rescuers Charlotte and Andrew Loftus attended on site and in the dark used a ladder to rescue the crashed swan from on top of the 8ft high container.
Initial reports were that the swan may have blood on its chest, but this was luckily just from some minor grazes on her feet.
The swan which is thought to have crash landed onto the container is now in care at East Sussex WRAS's Casualty Centre at Whitesmith where it is being kept under observation for a few days but is expected to be released again soon.