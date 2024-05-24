Up to £4,000 in training available from Heritage Crafts and Sussex Heritage Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
For the last four years, the Sussex Heritage Trust has been working closely with Heritage Crafts to support craftspeople working in Endangered Crafts in East and West Sussex, and Brighton and Hove. To date eleven craftspeople have been supported including flint workers, a wallpaper maker and a brick maker.
Now, both charities are delighted to announce a new bursary in Sussex intended for talented new entrants and early-career practitioners, who might otherwise be lost to the heritage crafts sector as a result of not being able to afford hands-on craft training at a key moment in their early career.
You could be just starting out on your journey in craft or at some point where you want to turn a hobby into a career, or you could already be a maker who is looking to further develop your heritage craft skills. Applicants can apply for a grant for any amount up to £4,000 (please see website for conditions) and are invited to apply via the Heritage Crafts Website www.heritagecrafts.org.uk. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 5th July 2024.
Since 2013, the Sussex Heritage Trust has been supporting people based in Sussex who are or hope to be in the construction and/or building construction industry, supported by The Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust, The Ian Askew Charitable Trust, Beard Charitable Foundation, Clarke Roofing Southern Limited and SJP Charitable Foundation.
There are a number of bursaries available offering short courses in building conservation techniques. These include Bursary for Young People 18-25, Bursary for those looking to retrain and are experiencing financial hardship and Bursary for foundation in roofing for young people. For further details visit the website www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk /bursary-scheme