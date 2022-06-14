UPDATE: Investigation to take place into fire at derelict building in Crowborough

Firefighters from Crowborough, Mayfield, Wadhurst, Uckfield, Lewes, Hailsham, Forest Row together with support from Surrey and Kent Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters used 1 in 7 foam jets, and 45mm jets to extinguish the fire – while Sussex Police ensured that nearby road closures were in place.

At 8am, the ESFRSsaid the incident was scaled down to one appliance and firefighters are dampening down and extinguishing any flare ups.

Fire in Crowborough 13-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said last night (Monday, June 13 at 9.52pm), “We are currently dealing with a fire at a derelict property on Old Lane Crowborough.

“We were called at 9.20pm to attend. Firefighters from Crowborough, Mayfield, Wadhurst, Uckfield and Lewes are currently in attendance

A fire investigation is due to take place later on today, the ESFRS said.

