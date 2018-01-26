UPDATE: ‘Large log’ behind rail delays

A log on the line at Falmer was the cause of rail delays between Brighton and Eastbourne today (January 26).

Southern Rail said the 11.22am service from Ore to Brighton was delayed at Falmer after the driver reported an obstruction on the line.

Network Rail engineers were called in to investigate.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “At around 12.40pm, a train hit a large log that had fallen onto the track at the entrance to Falmer tunnel.

“The train ran over the log, damaging some equipment and meaning it had to be taken out of service at Falmer station.

“We apologise to passengers for the interruption to their journeys. Normal service resumed once the train and log were out of the way at 1.30pm.

Southern Rail, however, said the offending object was a ‘heavy branch’, and added the train involved in the incident had been taken to the depot for urgent repairs.

It said all lines between Brighton and Eastbourne had now reopened, but disruption was expected until at least 3pm.