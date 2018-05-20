UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after body found in Horam

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in Horam.

Officers were called to an address in Manor Court just before 5pm yesterday (Saturday) where they found the body of a woman in her early 20s.

Sussex Police say two men aged 19 and 55 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

Detectives from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating and the cause of death is currently unexplained but is being treated as suspicious.

Sussex Police say a postmortem is being arranged.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said; “Anyone learning of this death who has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police on line or call 101, quoting Operation Eldon.”

No further information has been released at this time.