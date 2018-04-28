UPDATE: Police launch murder investigation in Crowborough

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman’s body was found at a home in Crowborough last night.

Police officers are at a property in Lordswell Lane while enquiries continue.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman's body was found in a property in Crowborough. Photo by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-180428-134514001

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police have arrested a man after the body of a woman was found in a house in Crowborough on Friday night (April 27).

“Officers attended the property at 7.20pm in response to a request for a welfare check.

“Upon speaking to a 22-year-old man at the address a search of the property was made and a deceased woman, who was a relative of the man, was found inside.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this at this time.”

Anyone with information which could help with the inquiry is asked to contact Sussex Police, online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting Operation Stonegate.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.