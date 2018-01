A major road has been blocked following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian this evening (January 15).

The collision has taken place on the B2123 Falmer Road, in Woodingdean.

The road has been blocked in both directions at the Bexhill Road junction.

A police spokesman said the crash involved a car and a pedestrian and a patient was due to be taken to hospital.

Police are still on scene and slow traffic is being reported in the area.