UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after Cross in Hand collision

An air ambulance was called following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Cross in Hand this afternoon.

Police officers were called to the collision on the A267 Heathfield Road Northbound at Cross in Hand at 2.50pm, a spokesman said.

The scene of the collision. Photo: Dan Jessup

Three people were injured after a car and a motorcycle collided, police confirmed.

An air ambulance was called to the scene but was not required, as the casualties were taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The injuries are not reported to be life-threatening, police said.

The fire service also attended the incident.

