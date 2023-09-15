Van bursts into flames in Worthing
A van burst into flames on a road in Worthing this morning (Friday, September 15).
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to a vehicle fire on Broadwater Road, Worthing around 8.10am.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival the crew found a van well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
“The crew left the scene at 8.42am.”
Scroll down to see photos from the scene, as thick black smoke billowed whilst crews tackled the blaze.