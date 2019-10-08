Van crashes into bushes after colliding with bus on A26 near Lewes

The van careered off the road and ended up in the bushes after colliding with the bus on the A26 at Clay Hill at 9.20am this morning (October 8). Sussex Police said: "We were informed at 9.20am of a collision involving a van and a bus on the A26 at Clay Hill, near Lewes. The van driver suffered minor injuries." A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm just one ambulance car attended the scene. The driver of the van suffered believed to be minor injuries and was discharged at the scene." East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews were not called to the incident.

The van driver suffered minor injuries in the collision

The van careered off the road

Damage following the collision

The van left the road and ended up in the bushes

