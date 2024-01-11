Vehicle clampdown in Eastern Europe nearly led to Christmas shoeboxes going undelivered

An unexpected clampdown in Romania saw vehicles from across Europe turned away from border crossings across Romania, leaving people and organisations with little Christmas cheer.

Eastbourne based charity Computers for Charities were advised only hours before heading to the Romanian border, loaded with Christmas shoeboxes and medical supplies destined for disabled children in Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Founder of Computers for Charities. Simon Rooksby was advised of the situation of vehicles from various countries including Finland being turned away from various Romanian borders just hours before heading himself to Northern Romania.

Simon said: “I was totally unprepared for this, and to be honest just had no idea what to do. Certainly there were options such as entering Serbia or even turning round and returning to the UK.

Cheer for disabled school in Bulgaria

“However when faced with the amazing support of UK people in supporting this appeal, plus the thought of denying children these gifts, there remained only one option, but to try.”

It was with trepidation that Simon drove to the Romanian border of Oradea with the expectation of being refused entry.

However circumstances took an unexpected twist with Romanian customs officials proving to be very supportive and allowing entry for Simon to complete the task of distributing hundreds of boxes to various established organisations.

Simon says it was a moment of holding your breath, keep calm and remain positive. “Plus just so great we could make it happen for lots of children and see the bigger picture of life across Europe.”

In all the journey took three weeks, covered 4,000 miles across eight countries and aided by Rossetts Commercial, Chilli Graphics & John Kimble Graphic Design with a replacement for the charities 20 year old vehicle just weeks before departure.