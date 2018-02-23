Vehicle collides with manhole cover on A27 at Selmeston

There were major tailbacks after a vehicle collided with a manhole cover and crashed off a busy road yesterday (Thursday).

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the A27 Lewes Road In Selmeston at 10.50am.

Photo by Alan Fraser

A witness said the large manhole cover had become dislodged by a passing HGV and forced onto the carriageway.

The cover was then struck by a passing van, forcing the vehicle off the road.

Officers managed traffic which was reduced to one lane and this caused significant delays.

Police say no injuries were reported.