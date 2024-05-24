Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was reported stolen in the Meads area of Eastbourne on March 15.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to speak with the man seen in the CCTV as he may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"If you have any information to aid the investigation, we ask you to make a report. You can contact us by filling an online reporting from or calling 101 quoting reference 47240050746.”