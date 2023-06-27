Veterans and Armed Forces Day in Seaford

The sun shone and crowds turned out to support the veterans and cadets who were on parade in Seaford on Armed Forces Day on June 24.

Veterans taking the Salute

The day was organised by Seahaven Branch of The Royal Society of St. George and Seaford Town Council.

The parade was led by Seaford Town Crier Mr. Peter White and Heidi Watkins beated the pace. The parade proceeded past the Martello Tower, for the Salute taken by Deputy Lieutenant Brigadier Anthony Lamb MBE and witnessed by local dignitaries, Maria Caulfield MP, Chair of East Sussex County Council, Mayors of Peacehaven, Telscombe and Seaford.

The parade continued down to the Martello Fields where prayers were given by Rev. Derreck Lee-Philpot and the Last Post and Reveille was played by Bryan Pearce, Allan Charles and Christopher Goodchild - Trumpeters from Seaford Silver Band. The Parade was Inspected by Brigadier Lamb MBE with President of R.S.S.G. Mr. Laurie Holland and the Mayor of Seaford Cllr. Olivier Honeyman.

Parade

Veterans, V.I.P's and Cadets were invited to a buffet lunch provided by the R.S.S.G. with a donation given by Morrisons Seaford towards the food.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Seaford, then we was entertained by the Sunshine Strummers who gave a excellent performance.

Martello Rotary was there with Tavern In the Tent, Hog Roast and Icecream Charlie provided refreshments. Thanks to all who helped to make the event possible.

Salute by Deputy Lieutenant Brigadier Anthony Lamb MBE