Vibrant artwork created by local twin artists brightens walls of new Shoreham diagnostic centre
The CDC opened last month and offers individuals a purpose-built facility, strategically located away from the bustling acute hospital setting, providing easy access to diagnostic pathways. This state-of-the-art centre houses world-class CT and MRI scanners, alongside three cutting-edge X-ray rooms, all in one dedicated space.
Since its opening, the centre has welcomed more than 7,000 patients through its doors who have been overwhelmingly positive about how fresh and bright the new service is and how friendly the team are.
Adding to the bright space, sisters, Gemma and Stella Stevens, also known as Two Faced Twins, specialise in creating large, striking, and colourful artwork for contemporary homes and spaces.
Inspired by local scenes from where they grew up, the pair have a particular passion for seaside views, which features in the artwork that graces the walls of the CDC, bringing vibrancy to the centre and creating a feel-good environment for patients.
Gemma and Stella were born at Southlands 33 years ago – at a time when it provided maternity care – and were excited that their artwork would now take pride of place in the new service at this hospital.
They said: “We are so proud to have our artwork now displayed so prominently in this exciting new development for Southlands Hospital. It is such an incredible achievement for us to have the local recognition of our work.”
The artwork was kindly donated by contractors, Morgan Sindall, and is in the main patient waiting area creating a warm and inviting space for patients.
Jemma Deane, Community Diagnostic Centre Operational Manager said: “We chose this artwork because we wanted to ensure we captured the bright, vibrant community images in our CDC. The ethos of bringing care back to the community fits so perfectly with local artists that have lived here all their lives.
“Colour features strongly throughout the CDC and is an integral part of our way-finding approach. Each area throughout the centre has a different colour scheme, meaning it is easily identifiable for patients. This also meant the palette of the twins’ artwork was an excellent fit with the design of our unit.”
With the first phase of the service now open, work has already begun on phase two of the CDC development which will provide further diagnostic services, including echocardiography, gynaecological and respiratory procedures, this is expected to be complete in Autumn 2024.