Vibrant artwork created by local twin artists brightens walls of new Shoreham diagnostic centre

Contemporary prints created by local twin artists have beautifully lined the walls of the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Southlands Hospital where the pair were born.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The CDC opened last month and offers individuals a purpose-built facility, strategically located away from the bustling acute hospital setting, providing easy access to diagnostic pathways. This state-of-the-art centre houses world-class CT and MRI scanners, alongside three cutting-edge X-ray rooms, all in one dedicated space.

Since its opening, the centre has welcomed more than 7,000 patients through its doors who have been overwhelmingly positive about how fresh and bright the new service is and how friendly the team are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the bright space, sisters, Gemma and Stella Stevens, also known as Two Faced Twins, specialise in creating large, striking, and colourful artwork for contemporary homes and spaces.

Jemma and Stella with their artwork at the CDC

Inspired by local scenes from where they grew up, the pair have a particular passion for seaside views, which features in the artwork that graces the walls of the CDC, bringing vibrancy to the centre and creating a feel-good environment for patients.

Gemma and Stella were born at Southlands 33 years ago – at a time when it provided maternity care – and were excited that their artwork would now take pride of place in the new service at this hospital.

They said: “We are so proud to have our artwork now displayed so prominently in this exciting new development for Southlands Hospital. It is such an incredible achievement for us to have the local recognition of our work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork was kindly donated by contractors, Morgan Sindall, and is in the main patient waiting area creating a warm and inviting space for patients.

Jemma and Stella with their artwork at the CDC

Jemma Deane, Community Diagnostic Centre Operational Manager said: “We chose this artwork because we wanted to ensure we captured the bright, vibrant community images in our CDC. The ethos of bringing care back to the community fits so perfectly with local artists that have lived here all their lives.

“Colour features strongly throughout the CDC and is an integral part of our way-finding approach. Each area throughout the centre has a different colour scheme, meaning it is easily identifiable for patients. This also meant the palette of the twins’ artwork was an excellent fit with the design of our unit.”