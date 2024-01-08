Victoria Healthcare Management pledges £100 donations to Eastbourne based The Matthew 25 Mission

"Victoria Healthcare Management's generous pledge is an incredible lifeline to us here at The Matthew 25 Mission", comments Stjohn VanNiftrik, Director of The Matthew 25 Charity. "Their commitment to not only ensuring health security for their clients, but also actively looking to aid the most vulnerable members of our community at such a bleak time of year is commendable. This donation will enable us to provide essential services to those facing serious hardships, directly contributing to our collective mission to rebuild lives and restore hope. We couldn't be more grateful for their support and the positive ripple it creates in our work and our community".