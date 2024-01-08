BREAKING

Victoria Healthcare Management pledges £100 donations to Eastbourne based The Matthew 25 Mission

Victoria Healthcare Management, a leading independent private medical insurance broker, reaffirms its commitment to both health and community. For every new policy taken out in January, when quoting Matthew 25, the company aims to make a difference in the lives of people facing adversity by donating £100 to Eastbourne based The Matthew 25 Mission.
By Parm HeerContributor
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT
The Matthew 25 Mission, an established charity, provides essential support to individuals rebuilding their lives, particularly those grappling with addiction, loneliness, unemployment, and homelessness.

"Victoria Healthcare Management's generous pledge is an incredible lifeline to us here at The Matthew 25 Mission", comments Stjohn VanNiftrik, Director of The Matthew 25 Charity. "Their commitment to not only ensuring health security for their clients, but also actively looking to aid the most vulnerable members of our community at such a bleak time of year is commendable. This donation will enable us to provide essential services to those facing serious hardships, directly contributing to our collective mission to rebuild lives and restore hope. We couldn't be more grateful for their support and the positive ripple it creates in our work and our community".

Victoria Healthcare recognises that starting the New Year with the right health coverage can provide peace of mind for individuals and businesses alike. "We understand the significance of health, not only on an individual level but also in terms of its impact on our wider community," says Vicki Nicol, MD, Victoria Healthcare Management.

Pictured: Vicki Nicol and Stjohn VanNiftrik, Director of The Matthew 25 CharityPictured: Vicki Nicol and Stjohn VanNiftrik, Director of The Matthew 25 Charity
With over 30 years of experience, Victoria Healthcare offers free, unbiased advice on private healthcare. To arrange a free, no-obligation consultation, please contact Victoria Healthcare Management at 01323 301270 or via email at [email protected].