A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services responded to an industrial accident at a business premises in London Road, Ashington, at 1.20pm on Saturday (May 21).

"Police are supporting an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.13pm on Saturday, May 21, we responded to a request from the ambulance service to assist an incident at the Wiston Business Park in Ashington.

An air ambulance helicopter was spotted landing near Ashington on Saturday, May 21

"Two appliances from Worthing attended to support the air ambulance and ambulance service and we left the scene at 1.37pm."

Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent in photos and video footage of South East Coast Ambulance Service vehicles and a helicopter at the business park.

SECAmb have been approached for comment.

