VIDEO: Horam murder update

A murder investigation is continuing today (Monday) following the discovery of a woman’s body at a flat in Horam over the weekend.

Police were called to a flat at Manor Court, Horam High St, shortly before 5pm on Saturday where officers discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman.

Two men aged 19 and 55 were arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating and the cause of death is currently unexplained but is being treated as suspicious.

A postmortem is being arranged.

The men were known to the woman, and are known to each other, say police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said, “Anyone learning of this death who has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Eldon.”