Video interview on plans for a Seaford Health Hub

Seaford’s ground-breaking scheme to offer health and well-being services under one roof is the subject of a new video.

It is proposed that the Downs Leisure Centre will be considerably extended to provide specialist premises for the town’s two GP practices, Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice.

An aerial visualisation of the Downs Leisure Centre scheme

East Sussex Healthcare Trust’s health and out of hospital teams will also relocate there. The development will include a pharmacy. In addition, the new hub will allow scope for new services to be introduced there in the future.

The scheme has been proposed in response to increasing demands on the town’s GP services. Seaford’s population has grown over the years and is projected to be nearly 26,000 by 2027, an increase of more than 4,000 since 2001.

The number of older people is also growing – currently one in three people are aged 65 or over – which puts additional strain on local health services.

The video interview is with Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Leisure Trust, talking about the proposals for Seaford Health Hub and the benefits of having medical, lifestyle and community facilities all in one place.