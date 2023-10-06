Video of air ambulance landing in John’s Park in Burgess Hill: reports of other ambulances on scene
An air ambulance helicopter has been spotted landing in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Friday, October 6).
A Burgess Hill resident sent this newspaper video footage of the helicopter landing at St John’s Park near the centre of town at 2pm.
There have been reports of other ambulance vehicles attending the scene.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that the air ambulance landing was linked to SECAmb attending a call at a nearby private address.
This article will be updated if more information comes in.