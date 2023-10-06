BREAKING
Video of air ambulance landing in John’s Park in Burgess Hill: reports of other ambulances on scene

An air ambulance helicopter has been spotted landing in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Friday, October 6).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
A Burgess Hill resident sent this newspaper video footage of the helicopter landing at St John’s Park near the centre of town at 2pm.

There have been reports of other ambulance vehicles attending the scene.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that the air ambulance landing was linked to SECAmb attending a call at a nearby private address.

This article will be updated if more information comes in.

