Video shows air ambulance landing on putting green in Hastings

A reader has sent this newspaper video footage of an air ambulance landing in Hastings this afternoon (Saturday, October 14).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Ralph Moye, who took the footage, said the air ambulance was spotted landing on the putting green in St Margarets Road at 1.40pm.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

