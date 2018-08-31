Arlington & Berwick

ANNUAL SHOW: Berwick Produce Association’s Annual Show, Berwick Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 5pm. Dog show, exhibits, side shows, beer tent, teas and home-made delights, grand raffle.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Benefice Family Service 9.30am at Alciston; Holy Communion spoken 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick.

FESTIVAL DEADLINE: Hailsham Festival’s deadline for entries into the Poetry and Short Story Competitions is Monday, www.hailshamfestival.co.uk

VILLAGE MARKET: Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning, Tuesday 10am to 11.30am Arlington Village Hall. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards.

HISTORY SOCIETY: Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society meet on Wednesday. Mr Kipling without the Cakes by Sue Bobbins. Open 7pm for tea or coffee (small charge), 7.30pm start, Charles Hunt Centre (off of Waitrose car park), Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Visitors welcome £2.50. Further information from David Bourne, 01323 440359.

CONSULTATIONS: Sessingham Weir Community Consultations. Local residents, anglers and other interested parties are invited to Arlington Village Hall on Thursday September 6, 4pm to 8pm, and also Saturday September 15, noon to 4pm, to share their views on the future of Sessingham Weir. Sessingham Weir is an Environment Agency owned structure on the Cuckmere River. Weirs, such as Sessingham, degrade the upstream river habitat, creating an environment more similar to that found in a canal rather than a free flowing river. Weirs can also be a barrier to the movement of fish and other aquatic species, making them vulnerable to drought, floods, pollution events and disease. With the weir now over 50 years old, it is beginning to fail and is unlikely to be maintained. Due to this, a course of action is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable long term future for the river and its wildlife. The South East Rivers Trust has been working with the Environment Agency to investigate a variety of options for this structure and would like to discuss these at one of the consultation events. www.southeastriverstrust.org, E: info@southeastriverstrust.org

ARTS FESTIVAL: Hailsham Arts Festival, September 8 to 23. www.hailshamfestival.co.uk

MEDIEVAL WEEKEND: September 8 and 9, Michelham Priory. Living history camps, displays, archery, medieval traders and entertainments, 01323 844224.

BARN DANCE: Saturday September 8, Bluebell Barn, Bates Green. Tickets £7 from Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414 or via www.hailsham pavilion.co.uk or on door. Children free, bring your own wine/beer.

ART EXHIBITION: Saturday September 8, part of Hailsham Festival, Bluebell Barn, Bates Green, www.hailshamfestival.co.uk

COMPETITION: Laughton and District Hedge Laying Competition, Saturday September 8, near Raylands Farm, Arlington.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Sussex Historic Churches Ride and Stride, 9am to 5pm Saturday September 8. Visit Sussex’s unique historic buildings, see our beautiful countryside, get some exercise and have fun with the family, in a group or as an individual entry, what could be better? The Sussex Ride and Stride is a sponsored ride (bike or horse) or walk, in which people all over Sussex walk or cycle between churches, exploring and enjoying the countryside. The money everyone raises through sponsorship helps save Sussex historic churches, chapels and meeting houses for future generations by helping to fund urgent repairs and undertake restoration works. You will also be helping your local church as 50 percent of the sponsoring goes directly to your chosen church, the other 50 percent to the SHCT fund. Sponsorship forms are available in the benefice churches. For further information www.sussexhistoricchurchestrust.org.uk