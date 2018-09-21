Arlington & Berwick

ART EXHIBITION: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm Bluebell Barn, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. An exhibition of many different art forms including ceramics, paintings, glass, photography fabrics and silver jewellery. Refreshments available. Venue Directions: From A22 North of Arlington Eagles roundabout turn left on to Arlington Road West. After 1 mile turn left towards Abbots Wood. Turn right after Old Oak Inn. Part of the Hailsham Festival Art Trail sponsored by Hart Reade.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston, Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker, Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington, Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston, Holy Communion 11am at Berwick, Harvest Festival Evensong 5pm at Wilmington.

COFFEE MORNING: Community Coffee Morning, Tuesday, 10am, Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

WHIST DRIVE: Wednesday, 7.15pm, Berwick Village Hall. New players always welcome.

PARISH COUNCIL: Berwick Parish Council meet on Thursday in Berwick Village Hall.

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening, Sunday September 30, 6.30pm, The Bluebell Farmhouse Kitchen, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. Contac Jim 07980 892072.