Arlington & Berwick

LITTER PICK: Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Meet at Arlington Village Hall at 10am, tea/coffee from 9.30am. Everyone welcome to join in.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Morning Worship (no Communion) 11am at Wilmington.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224, www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening, Sunday, 6.30pm at The Bluebell Farmhouse Kitchen, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. Jim 07980 892072, Philippa (for food) 07896 742454/01323 483145. Do not miss this October’s Bluebell Roots. It’s band night and do we have two great bands for your or what? Folk In Adur joined us last year when we were at The Old Oak and totally charmed us with superb renditions of some well-known Americana songs as well as superb originals. Wonderful harmonies and great musicianship combined. Likened to Crowded House, Cracks In The Land play acoustic folk-pop delivered with virtuoso playing, wonderful harmonies and irresistible hooks. Seriously not to be missed. No entry fee but bring some money (whatever you can afford) to go in the pot to send our guests away with something. Bring your own drink. If you would like to eat get in touch with Philippa as above. Open mic slots are limited to six so we do advise to get there sharp to ensure you’re on the list.

BRILLIANCE: Farnham Maltings Touring Theatre Company are performing Brilliance at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall on Sunday. Brilliance is, at heart, a love story combined with eclectic live music. Long after its arrival in the city, the slow process of rural electrification is starting to illuminate every corner and crevice of village life. A show that is bound to light a spark from the inside out. Further information from Michael Weller, mwellerselmeston@gmial.om, 01323 811396.

BINGO EVENING: Friday November 2, 7.30pm, Berwick Village Hall.

AUTUMN JUMBLE SALE: 2pm Saturday November 3, Arlington Village Hall. Please bring your items for sorting to the hall from 2pm on Friday November 2.