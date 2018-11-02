Arlington & Berwick

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 7.30pm in Berwick Village Hall.

JUMBLE SALE: Autumn Jumble Sale, 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, in Arlington Village Hall. Please bring your items for sorting to the hall from 2pm today, Friday.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am Upper Dicker; Holy Communion spoken 9.30am Arlington; Holy Communion 11am Berwick; Service of Commemoration of the Departed 5pm Alciston.

NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society Annual General Meeting and Members Evening on Wednesday. Open 7pm for tea or coffee (small charge), 7.30pm start, Charles Hunt Centre (off of Waitrose car park), Vicarage Field, Hailsham. Visitors welcome £2.50. Further information from David Bourne 01323 440359.

VILLAGE MARKET: Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning, Tuesday, 10am to 11.30am in Arlington Village Hall. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards.

THE BIG QUIZ: Friday November 9, 7pm for 7.30pm in Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. To book call Michele 01323 870623 or Jan 01323 811380, before November 6 please.

WORKING PARTY: St Pancras Churchyard working party meet on Saturday November 10, 10am to noon. If you have some spare time please join us.

CRAFT FAIR: Winter Craft and Gift Fair, November 10 and 11 at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224, www.sussexpast.co.uk/events

CONCERT: Hailsham Choral Society’s Choral Masterpieces, Saturday November 10, 7.30pm at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne. Tickets: adults £15, under 18’s £7.50 from Eastbourne Tourist Office, Camera Centre Hailsham, wegottickets.com and on the door.

REMEBRANCE DAY: Remembrance Day Celebration, Sunday November 11, from 6.30pm at Primrose Farm, Arlington. Booking essential, please contact Jackie 01323 482429, M: 07721 539000, E: jackie@appleton.me

THE VILLAGES REMEMBER: Sunday November 11, lunch and community event. Service 10am Selmeston church, 10.30am walk from church with lone piper to War Memorial, followed by lunch event in village hall. Tickets £5. Further details and tickets: Thea 07772 155772, Helen 07969 732109, Mairi 07582 938185.