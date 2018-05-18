PLANT SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, 9am to 11am in Barcombe Village Hall.

STOOLBALL: Well, the weather is still being kind to us. We played Glynde at home (May 6) which resulted in a win for Barcombe, 76 in 5 overs, however as it was such a nice evening we carried on ‘til the 11th over and got 149 runs. Susannah Maynard retired on 66. Glynde who went into bat first achieved 60 in 15 overs. We were away to Ditchling (May 10). Ditchling 93 in 15 overs; Barcombe 94 in 9 overs. We had 13 enthusiastic Juniors at our Wednesday practice session and looking forward to their first League match against Bluebells on May 18 on the lower rec. Young ladies 11 to 16 years, who would like to play, do come along to the Wednesday practices in the rec, 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

CRICKET: SCL Div 5 Central; Barcombe v Balcombe, match abandoned, rain, nine points each. ESCL Div 14 north; Heathfield 105 all out. Ed Marler 5-12 from 13 overs. Match abandoned, rain. Barcombe 10 points, Heathfield 9 points.

BOWLS RESULTS: Thursday evening away to Ringmer. Lost 71 to 79. Won one rink (Karen Brown, John Simpson and Maurice Heather 26-16). Saturday away to Portslade, rained off.