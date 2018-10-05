BARCOMBE PLAYERS: There will be a meeting to discuss the acts for the Barcombe Players’ Revue in the Royal Oak Room on Thursday at 7.30pm. If you are over 18 and would like to take part please come along. For more information contact Alison at ajhutchings@msn.com or Corinne holden168@btinternet.com

PANTOMIME: Advance notice. Robinson Crusoe, Saturday December 15, 7pm in Barcombe Village Hall. Further details later. 01273 400157.

HARVEST SUPPER: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall at 7pm. Tickets from the Village Shop.

WILD ABOUT BARCOMBE: Sunday, 11am to 4pm, autumn clear up and apple day.

WALKING GROUP: A circular route to Ringmer. 2.30pm in Barcombe Mills Car Park. Contact Claire on 01273 400920.

BARCOMBE WI: Meet on Tuesday in the village hall for a talk, Waling with Polar Bears. Visitors welcome for 7.30pm.