GARDEN CLUB: On Tuesday, Barcombe Garden Club have a talk by David Marsh on Tools of the Trade. Members free and visitors £3. In the village hall, 7.30pm.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Just before the festivities we held our Club Pairs competition and in a close run thing the winners were Julie Windless and Moira Meredith. Runners up were two more ladies, Liz Richardson and Anne Stevenson. Not much joy for the male of the species (if I am allowed to say these things) though in third place by a close margin were Les Line and Nigel Hill. Two games next week, away to Ovingdean and Chailey.

DIARY DATE: Next cinema showing will be on January 25. Information to follow.