FAIR RESULTS: Well what can I say about the annual Burwash Fair held last Monday. It was great, probably one of the best for several years. It seemed like the fun had returned there was so much laughter. There were lots to try your hand at. I especially enjoyed watching the pig races, it was hilarious. The bouncy bungee race looked like fun too, though not for this poor old body to try! The usual coconut shy and tombolas, raffle and races, the edge ball game, guessing the weight of an enormous marrow, and a delicious cake. The fire brigade had an old fire engine which the children were able to climb all over and ask about. There a tractor filled with balloons to guess how many. Plus there was a novelty dog show, so something for everyone. There were stalls selling everything from cakes and savouries, plants, books bric-a-brac, clothing or jams and chutneys. The barbecue smelt very tasty, there were teas, a beer tent and ice cream van. The musicians who played throughout the afternoon were fantastic. All in all a great afternoon, congratulations to all the organisers and thank you to everyone who helped set up the field and clear up after, to all those who manned the stalls and especially to everyone from far and near who came and enjoyed the afternoon.

SERVICE: This Sunday St Philips church will be having there annual pets blessing service. It starts at 10.30am and all pets big and small are invited to attend bringing their owners with them. I think this sounds like a fun, noisy event. Do go along and join in.

BOWLS: The members of the Burwash Short Mat Bowls club will return to their Monday evening roll up nights on Monday, after enjoying their summer break. They met from 6.30pm in Burwash Village Hall, getting in some much needed practice in preparation for the new bowls league season. After finishing in second place last season they will be hoping to do as well if not better. The club is always happy to welcome new players to join them. You don’t have to have played before as members will guide you through the rules and techniques of the game. Members play at the level they are comfortable with, be it just club nights, tournaments, league or eventually for the county. This a fun game with great people. If you would like to know more please call Mary Taylor on 01435 882107 or just come along one Monday evening. The club members would like to thank everyone who supported there stall on Monday at the fair. They sold out of cakes in quick time.

SLIMMING: The next 12 week course of the Community Weight Loss Challenge begins on Tuesday evening, at 6.30pm in the Etchingham Village Hall. The course is lead by Sue Tonkin and covers every aspect of eating healthily and encouragement for losing weight. So many of us have cause to thank Sue for her patience and guidance. I personally am very thankful I found her, she helped me lose over five stone and continues to keep me on the right path so that I don’t put it back on again. There are no public weigh ins, but friendliness from other participants with their own stories is a good help. If you would like to join us call Sue on 01892 784741. The 12 week session is £39.

SCHOOL: As the new school year starts this week, there will be some nervous youngsters who are making changes. Whether they are just beginning at the bottom of the school ladder, leaving primary to go on the secondary education or on to collage and university. This time of year is a big event in our children’s lives. Whatever age they are we wish them all a great year of learning in whatever field of education they are at. Good luck to each and everyone of them. It is worth remembering too, that it is a difficult time for their parents as they watch their child take the next step in life. Hardest for the parents of children just starting school but equally for those who’s child will be leaving home for higher education. Hope you all have some great memories to build.