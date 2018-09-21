FIRE: I guess the subject on everyone’s mind over the last week has been the fire at our local village stares. This was an awful experience for the owners and the residents of the flats above, but happily everyone got out safe and though there has been extensive damage to the store, office and cloakrooms the main shop has got away with smoke damage. This is down to all the amazing firefighters who attended. We are all very grateful for all the hard work they did to save the main building. Now comes the hard and dirty work of cleaning up and rebuilding. We all know this is going to take a while and as a village everyone is being very supportive, not just of the shop but those who need the shop for their goods and post office items. Offers have been flooding in of lifts to Heathfield or the Post Office in Etchingham. Well done Burwash, once again you have proved this is one of the best places to live in times of adversity.

REPAIRS: I am sure the residents of the Burwash High Street will be glad when the repairs to the road outside their windows has been finished and they can get some sleep. But equally they will be delighted with the finished result. No more pot holes to catch un suspecting drivers or bumping empty container lorries as they rumble through. The last month has been a bit of a trial for many but the work is al but completed and the road looks good. Well done to everyone who made longer journey’s to get home at night. Let us hope that no one comes along to dig it up for a while.

MUSIC: Tonight, Friday, is the quarterly music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Local singers and musicians will be on hand to entertain you. Anyone who enjoys singing or playing music is welcome to go along. A great way for shy artists to get some performing experience. This is a lovely friendly event and you are welcome to be part of the audience. The licensed bar will be open.

MEETING: The next meeting of the Burwash branch of The Royal British Legion will take place on Monday evening at The Rose and Crown at 8pm. You do not have to be a member to attend you will be made very welcome. And not all the members have been in the armed forces. If you have an interest in the work that the Legion does locally the members would be pleased to meet you. Call Fred Marshall 01435 8842989 if you are interested.

BATEMAN’S: The staff at Bateman’s, home of the late author Rudyard Kipling invite you to Museum at Night, next Thursday from 6.30pm. The cost is £35 and includes a two course meal. This is a chance to see the house after dark soaking up the atmosphere and see some of the macabre items. Call 01435 882302 to book a place/s. They also have an exhibition as part of their Women and Power programme, depicting the Kipling women and their lives around the house.

TALK: Next Saturday, Audrey Wright will give a talk for Charity, supporting Pickering Cancer drop-in centre in Tunbridge Wells. Cancer has affected so many people, we all know someone. The talk is at 2.30pm at the Burwash Village Hall on September 29. Admission is £5 on the door.

TRANSPORT: While the Stores is out of action, why not take the chance to use the Battle Area Community Bus. If you are a pensioner and have a bus pass you can use it and the bus will take you to Battle on Friday, leaving the village from by the Stores at 10.55am and drop you at either end of the High Street. It will return to Burwash arriving about 1.30pm.