COFFEE: Burwash is taking part in the Macmillan biggest coffee morning today, Friday, at 10.30am in the Scout Hut at the Bear car park, until 12.30pm. Available will be coffee/tea and cakes. A raffle will be run and a couple of games. Please do go along and support this. So many of us have been affected by cancer and need the support of the Macmillan nurses.

MUSIC: Tonight, Friday, it is Music Night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. You are all very welcome to go along and enjoy the entertainment of local musicians and singers. The fun begins at 8pm and the licences bar will be open.

TALK FOR CHARITY: Tomorrow, Saturday, afternoon Audrey Wright will give an introduction to herbal medicine and it’s uses to help those with many illnesses and injuries. The talk is in aid of The Pickering Cancer Drop-in Centre in Tunbridge Wells. The talk will take place in the village hall from 2.30pm. Entry is £5 payable at the door. Audrey is a qualified herbalist, gaining her diploma in 1996. She has helped many people who have suffered from a multitude of different ailments. Do go along and hear her, she is a very interesting and approachable person.

STROLL: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning. Iron Jenner will be you guide as you stroll through the beautiful countryside of our three villages. The walks begin at The Bear car park at 9am an finish in time for lunch. These walks are for anyone to enjoy, dogs are welcome provided they are kept on a lead. New walkers are very welcome.

WHIST: The next Whist Drive will be held on Thursday evening at the village hall from 7pm. These fun evenings are open to all levels of ability. Even new players are encouraged and helped. Entry is £3 for 20 hands of cards and includes light refreshments. There is also a raffle. You do not have to live in Burwash to be able to join us, indeed players from around the villages join us. We look forward to welcome you all.

QUIZ: The next postal quiz is ready for sending out. This time the one hundred questions are anagrams of items found around the home. We will be raising money for the Get Together Christmas Lunch for the senior members of our three villages. These lunches are funded, organised, prepared and served by a lovely group of volunteers. They also clear up after the meal. They are always delighted to receive any money raised on their behalf. If you would like a copy of the quiz please send a stamped addressed envelope and your £2 to Mary Taylor, 2 Holton Cottages, Burwash TN19 7HU. You have until December 3 to complete the quiz and return it. Cash prize for the winner.