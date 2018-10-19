SALE AND TEA: The Burwash Not So Young Club invite you all to join them at Burwash Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, for their annual autumn sale and tea. Doors will open at 2.30pm until 4.30pm, entrance is £2 and includes a cream tea. There will also be stalls selling produce, books, bric-a-brac, jewellery, crafts etc and a raffle. All proceeds go to the club’s funds.

VEGAS NIGHT: Also tomorrow, Saturday, the Burwash Common and Burwash Weald Residents Association are holding another of their very popular Vegas Nights, in the Pavilion at Burwash Common, from 7.15pm. The residents association are running this ‘Den of Iniquity’ and if you haven’t been before why not give it a try. It is all done with play money and chips so no one actually loses but it sometimes feels like you are a millionaire. For more details about how much etc please call 01435 882117.

FIREWORKS: Next Saturday, October 27, Burwash Bonfire Society will be holding their annual firework display at the Swan Meadow playing fields in Burwash. There will not be any parking on the field so please if possible walk to the event, which starts at 6.pm. There is a fancy dress competition which will take place at 6.30pm. Live music and food will also be there. Entrance is free but donations to help towards the cost are gratefully accepted.

DIARY: Here are a few dates for your diaries. The annual exhibition of the Monday painters will be held on October 27. The British Legion Poppy Appeal also begins on October 27. Saints and Sausages evening at ST Bartholomew’s Church on October 31. The Burwash Brownies are holding a jumble sale on November 3. A soup lunch is being held on November 8 from 12.30pm and an Autumn Social with two course meal is being held at the Bear. There are other things happening later in November but I will give details nearer the time and give details of these events next week and the week after.

PLEASE REMEMBER: If you have an event or a club you would like to get news of out and around, please let me know and I will put it in my column. You can email me or telephone 01435 882107. I need all copy on the Sunday of the week you wish it to appear.

QUIZ: For those who enjoy the postal quiz and have yet to obtain a copy, they are ready for posting now. They are £2 a copy for 100 questions, which this time are anagrams. The answers are all items found in the home. The money raised will go to The Get Together Christmas lunch for the over 60’s. Last year around 110 people enjoyed this event which is funded by volunteers raising money with various events through the year. This is my small way of helping them. Cash prize for the winner. Call me on 01435 882107 to obtain a copy.