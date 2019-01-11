CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH: I think this has to to be the best one yet. What a wonderful day we had. The new volunteers were amazing, everything was done so quick and they were warm and welcoming to the thirty diners who joined us. We were delighted to welcome some new faces this year who would otherwise have spent the whole day alone, instead they had someone new to chat with, enjoyed a delicious freshly cooked three course lunch with extras and went home tired but happy and full, taking with them a small Christmas gift. We are very grateful to so many this year not least those who donated, Roger Daltry turkey, Old Orchard Nursery gammon and cheese, Waterhouse funeral directors £100 for the wine and soft drinks, April Barrow Christmas puddings, Northiam Dairy cream and milk, Eileen Craddock Christmas crackers, Lorna and Yuti Chernerovsky wine and chocolates, Pat and Peter Stephenson Christmas cake, cash from Marjorie Axell, Martin Susse and Peter and Mollie Beachamp. This was just wonderful and we find it humbling so many want to give. Thank you so much. But this lovely lunch couldn’t take place without the wonderful volunteers who give up their day to help, and this year we had more than ever, which made it so much easier to put together and make happen, so huge thank you to Babs and Phil Dixon, Jilly and Andrew Wingfield and Jilly’s dad Edward, Bridget and Alan Shersby, Jacqui, Dave and Lucy Kuhler, Jackie and Michael Ashdown, Carol Whittam, Celestine Swatton, Natalie Crabtree and Linda Cooper. This is our thirteenth year of organising this lunch and the first time we have felt so relaxed at the end of it but also thanks to the generosity it hasn’t cost us. The feedback from the diners has been very pleasing too. Someone asked when I was going to stop doing this, all I can say is I am not ready to yet.

DROP IN: The Tuesday drop in has started again at St Bartholomew’s Church. Biscuits and juice available from 8.30am as the children head to school, followed by coffee and chat for parents and toddlers after they have deposited the children and before heading back home. This is a fun way of getting to know the parents of other children at the school, getting ideas and friendships going. You are all welcome every Tuesday.

BATEMAN’S: There are two interesting events being held at Bateman’s, the home of the late author Rudyard Kipling, now run by the National Trust. One is The Guest Book Trail, a family trail focusing on some of the well known people who visited Bateman’s. This is on until24 February. The other is Winter Tours at Bateman’s, everyday except the February school half term, and shows you more about the Kipling family and see how the conservation works. To find out more about either of these call Bateman’s on 01435 882302.

NSY: The members of the Burwash Not So Young Club will have their first meeting of the the new year on Thursday, from 2.15pm at Burwash Village Hall. This lively group for the over 60’s of our three villages enjoys a varied calendar of talks and demonstrations each month, with a summer garden party, a come to tea event and a special Christmas lunch too. If you are new to the village this is a great way to meet new people and thus make new friends. Do go along, they meet on the third Thursday of each month and will give you a very warm welcome.

LOSING WEIGHT: I hope you all had a good Christmas, but are you now feeling that maybe it was too good? Do you feel you need to lose weight but can’t do it alone. Then why not go along to the Community weight loss challenge. They meet every Tuesday evening at 6.30pm in Etchingham Village Hall. It costs £39 for the twelve week sessions and includes private weight and measurements, tips on healthy eating and exercise. The group are a friendly lot and help each other with tips and friendship. To find out more call Sue Tonkin on 01892 784741.

BOWLS: As the new year gets underway, the Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club resume their Monday evening roll up meetings. They meet at Burwash Village Hall from 6.30pm and would be delighted to welcome new players. This friendly sport is great fun, takes some skill but with practice you can master the technique and become first class. You can borrow club equipment to get you going, you just need to wear flat, smooth bottomed shoes, the club has a few of these too. Why not go along one Monday or call Mary Taylor on 01435 882107 for more details. The club are currently third I’d the first division of the Wealden League, some members also play in one of the three county teams. There next match is at home to Frant on Thursday.