MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open this Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. This will be the final opening of the Windmill in 2018. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm for their annual meeting when the president, secretary and committee members are elected. Do go along and hear the report of their year’s activities and support the committee. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall on Saturday October 6 starts at 11am. Funds raised are in aid of Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children. Donations of jumble can be brought to the hall from 9am on the day. For further information phone Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

GIANTS OF STEAM: Are at the Bluebell Railway from Friday October 12 to Sunday October 14 and a timetable and details can be found at https://www.bluebell-railway.com /whats_on/autumn -steam-gala/. There will be a special intensive timetable operating over the weekend, so there will be lots of opportunities to travel behind these magnificent Giants and to watch them in action.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will be open from 10am to 1pm on Saturday October 13 when our MP Maria Caulfield will be attending the Café. Everyone is welcome to take along broken items, from home, or clothing needing repair. Whilst waiting for your repair you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee. Additional volunteers would be most welcome too. If you are able to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday October 14 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@ bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the parish council at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 16 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday October 18. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

AGM: The Horticultural Society had a very successful Autumn Show earlier this month. The standard was very high; there were a number of new exhibitors and lots of visitors in the afternoon. Each show requires a cooperative effort to make it a success and the committee would welcome new members to assist with this. If you would like to join the society or find out more do go along for cheese and wine at their AGM, in the Reading Room, on Thursday October 18 at 8pm. For more details call Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708 or email pge44@icloud.com.

THANKS: To all who helped to make the Chailey Bonfire jumble sale last Saturday so successful. Plans are now well underway for Chailey Bonfire Society’s evening on November 10 with the procession starting from Chailey School. If you as a family or organisation would like to enter a float, a walking or vehicular one, please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. Also, if you are able to help the Society marshal the evening or with collection buckets please get in touch via the society’s Facebook page or contact our Diane for further information.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations please contact anthonytomlinson 90@gmail.com. The Bonfire Society are asking for £15 for quarter page, £25 for half page and £40 for a full page of advertising space.

SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY: The Chailey Bonfire Society Christmas Party is being held on Saturday December 1 at the village hall from 12.30pm to 5pm. This is always a very happy event, with a delicious festive meal and entertainment. Transport is also provided. I know some think they are not senior enough to go to this party but thinking this means missing out on a truly special afternoon hosted by the Bonfire Society. If you or anyone you know would like to attend or would like more information please let Jane Stent know on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.