HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: October is the month to think of planting over wintering onions, garlic, shallots, broad beans and peas. The idea is to get them planted whilst there is still some warmth in the soil so they can be directly sown. This is fine for shallots which are slow growing over a long period. However with onions and garlic I start them off in pots in the greenhouse to get them going and plant them out when green shoots appear above ground and roots appear at the bottom of the pot. Onions should be planted just below ground level with the tops showing whilst garlic should be planted deeper; about the same depth as the length of the clove. This is because garlic produce their bulb below ground level and do benefit from a period of cold. Onions produce their bulb above ground. Always buy garlic specific for autumn planting of which there is a lot of choice. The best shallots are Jermor, Griselle and golden gourmet and of onions Radar and Shakespeare. Don’t forget Elephant Garlic for a trouble free large glove of a slightly different flavour and a lovely allium flower. Overwintering onions can be grown from seed but I find this unreliable and time consuming so go for sets. For broad beans either superaguadulce or for a dwarf variety ‘The Sutton’. Start them off in the greenhouse in pots to avoid mice, birds and slugs and plant out when two leaves have appeared. Do not be in a hurry. The idea is to have only two or three sets of leaves by the time of the cold weather of January and February. Any bigger and they are more susceptible to cold and disease. I plant mine on November 5. Overwintering peas can either be sown direct or started in the greenhouse in root trainers. Try Meteor and Douce Provence; both dwarf varieties requiring little support. They are not as hardy as beans and do benefit from some protection during cold spells. Place grease bands round fruit trees to prevent wingless female winter moths from getting up the tree to lay their eggs in next year’s flower buds’. For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708 or email pge44@icloud.com.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

JUMBLE SALE: Is at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 11am. Funds raised are in aid of Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children. Donations of jumble can be brought to the hall from 9am on the day. For further information phone Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

GIANTS OF STEAM: Are at the Bluebell Railway from Friday to Sunday, October 12 to 14, and a timetable and details can be found at https://www.bluebell- railway.com/whats_on/autumn -steam-gala/. There will be a special intensive timetable operating over the weekend, so there will be lots of opportunities to travel behind these magnificent Giants and to watch them in action.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will open its doors for the third time on Saturday October 13, from 10am to 1pm, and visitors will include our MP Maria Caulfield. Repairs to date have included a garden parasol to an antique evening handbag. Cycle repairs are a speciality, as are electrical appliances such as mixers, hoovers, blenders, radio and record players. Everyone is welcome to take along broken items, from home, whilst waiting for your repair you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake. Additional volunteers would be most welcome, so if you are able to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday October 14 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday October 16 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNC CLUB: At St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday October 18. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

AGM: Each of the Horticultural Society’s shows require a cooperative effort to make it a success and the committee would welcome new members to assist with this. If you would like to join the Society or find out more do go along for cheese and wine at their AGM, in the Reading Room, on Thursday October 18 at 8pm. For more details call Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708 or email pge44@icloud.com.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 6 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday November 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for a talk on Ashdown Forest Conservation by Steve Alton. Do go along as this talk will be most interesting. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.