CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, Offham, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

REMINDER: The Monday Afternoon Club meets at 2pm on Monday in Offham Church Hall. The speaker will be Ian Everest with a talk on the Women’s Land Army. Lifts are available by ringing either Judith on 07889 281214 or Caroline on 01273 477151.

NEXT WEEK: More news next week, once the sniffles have gone.