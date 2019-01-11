Ditchling Film Society: The first film of the year is being shown tonight (10 January) and is called Loveless.

It is a drama structured like a crime thriller about a lost boy in a toxic world. Set in Russia, the film is about an estranged couple going through a brutal and hostile divorce. Loveless uses a toxic marriage to paint a larger portrait of decay, dereliction and moral detachment. Director: Andrei Zvyagintsev. Russian. 2017. 127 mins. 15 Cert. And in February there are two films. The Heiress on Thursday 7 February. Director: Marcelo Martinessi. Spanish. 2018. 95 mins. 15 Cert and Lady Macbeth on Thursday 21 February. Director: William Oldroyd. English. 2016. 89 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.