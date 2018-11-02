East Hoathly

QUIZ AND AGM: The Village Show Society will be hosting a light-hearted general knowledge quiz today, Friday, at 7pm in the village hall, followed by the AGM. There will be a cheese and wine buffet supper, all for £7 per head. If you would like to come along please call Jane or Rosemary on 840575 or 840708.

CHRISTMAS CELLARS: The Village Shop is now opening the doors of the Christmas Shop. The Georgian bricked and arched clear of the shop will provide a fabulous venue to visit and discover a veritable treasure trove of Christmas gifts. Please come along and escape the queues and accomplish your festive shopping in style. Opening hours are 8am to 6mpm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm Saturdays. Late night shopping will also be on offer on Thursdays November 15 and 29.